Is Valorant available to download on Steam?

No, Valorant is exclusive to the Riot Games launcher and cannot be accessed via Steam.
Riot uses its own Vanguard driver architecture so a standalone launcher makes sense.
Steam linking isn't planned, although community wants universal game launchers.
Players who prefer layouts from Steam handles are left out.
There’s no Steam overlay so no in‑game community tools or screenshots via Steam.
Some players use Steam shortcuts to launch the Riot client but it’s just a workaround.
Riot’s cross‑region party sync still beats platform-specific game invites.