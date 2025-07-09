It really depends if you're into the collector angle or just want some novelty fun.
The meal is standard McDonald's stuff with Minecraft branding on boxes and cups.
Most fans got it for the codes and packaging rather than the food.
Online resale of the boxes has gotten weirdly high because of the limited nature.
The in-game content was mostly skins:not game-changing but cool for completionists.
Kids especially loved the crossover and it trended for days.
If you're expecting some huge in-game bonus, you might be disappointed.