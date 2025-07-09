GemEarn

Back to Minecraft forum

Is the Minecraft McDonald’s meal worth it?

NeoTom41 avatar

NeoTom41

July 9, 2025 at 05:59 PM

It really depends if you're into the collector angle or just want some novelty fun.
RexSky94 avatar

RexSky94

July 10, 2025 at 08:39 PM

The meal is standard McDonald's stuff with Minecraft branding on boxes and cups.
BananaChonk avatar

BananaChonk

July 11, 2025 at 04:04 AM

Most fans got it for the codes and packaging rather than the food.
Wo_ avatar

Wo_

July 11, 2025 at 09:10 PM

Online resale of the boxes has gotten weirdly high because of the limited nature.
NovaNeo39 avatar

NovaNeo39

July 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM

The in-game content was mostly skins:not game-changing but cool for completionists.
Me_per avatar

Me_per

July 12, 2025 at 01:10 PM

Kids especially loved the crossover and it trended for days.
QuickKillz58 avatar

QuickKillz58

July 13, 2025 at 09:57 AM

If you're expecting some huge in-game bonus, you might be disappointed.

