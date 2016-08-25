Który ktoś ma największy lvl wbity w HZ?

blonwon
blonwon
Gem30
mihailsazon46
mihailsazon46
Gem28
blonwon
blonwon
Gem322
haggamee
haggamee
Gem10,500
Ki77y666
Ki77y666
Gem36
Sponge :D
Sponge :D
Gem214
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem40
Irfanjaan
Irfanjaan
Gem216
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem9
Dr Cu
Dr Cu
Gem32
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem151
alexs6996s
alexs6996s
Gem480
Dr Cu
Dr Cu
Gem8
jpereira2028
jpereira2028
Gem1,120
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem17
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem647
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem8
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
crismuzik
crismuzik
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
Rain

Gem276

unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao a tutti
novice rank iconhanfred: surveys usually pay instantly, I only had it once that it took a day
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem48 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: Does anyone know how long it takes to pay the survey reward
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: hallo
unranked rank iconSteele Nickle: no
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem12 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshadow: no
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ???
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: does typing increase level
unranked rank iconNork zo: idk
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
26

0/160

Back to Hero Zero

Który ktoś ma największy lvl wbity w HZ?

Kamq avatar

Kamq

August 25, 2016 at 03:24 AM

Który ktoś ma największy lvl wbity w HZ?
DeaglEagle avatar

DeaglEagle

August 25, 2016 at 03:48 AM

Są pogłoski że Lvl 400 jest maksymalny ale nie mam za i przecviw argómentów na to :v
Wikator avatar

Wikator

August 25, 2016 at 05:42 PM

chyba 500
HerseaN avatar

HerseaN

August 25, 2016 at 09:31 PM

441 to aktualnie najlepszy lv w HZ
HerseaN avatar

HerseaN

August 25, 2016 at 09:32 PM

na pl4
HerseaN avatar

HerseaN

August 25, 2016 at 09:32 PM

a na pl1 496lv
MacNow avatar

MacNow

August 26, 2016 at 09:54 PM

453lvl
bartek525 avatar

bartek525

August 29, 2016 at 05:16 PM

Na pl 1 ma 497lv
MajloMajlo avatar

MajloMajlo

August 30, 2016 at 12:05 AM

287 :)
witul1337 avatar

witul1337

August 30, 2016 at 06:17 PM

jak powiedział DeaglEagle też mi się tak wydaje
olo7504 avatar

olo7504

August 31, 2016 at 05:54 PM

50..lel
Który ktoś ma największy lvl wbity w HZ? - Hero Zero Forum on Gamehag