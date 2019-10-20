Rain

какая стратегия лудще всего подходит для DUST 2

flashmaster12 avatar

flashmaster12

October 20, 2019 at 06:39 PM

давайте посмотрим)
talancev avatar

talancev

October 20, 2019 at 07:03 PM

Сплит Б со смоком на сити + флешки на мид
demonkuz avatar

demonkuz

October 20, 2019 at 07:06 PM

смотря какая команда, за кт 2-1-2 стандарт
cezarhunter1 avatar

cezarhunter1

October 20, 2019 at 07:11 PM

Фейк раш плента мб
qwe_rty avatar

qwe_rty

October 20, 2019 at 07:51 PM

возми зевс скинь в угол т или кт за ним побежит потом ты его убиваешь

gab1k avatar

gab1k

October 21, 2019 at 06:57 AM

не пикать как ракалы
Sadr0_0 avatar

Sadr0_0

October 21, 2019 at 10:18 PM

Шашалкгагькла
keeperclan avatar

keeperclan

October 23, 2019 at 01:45 PM

2а 1мид 2б
vlad2o1616 avatar

vlad2o1616

October 23, 2019 at 07:03 PM

4б 1 лонг

