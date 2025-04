Warthunder quests/ missions to get gems

cancro93 Hey guys! Can someone explain me which are the tasks I need to do in Warthunder to recieve my gems?

cancro93 I'm instaling the game and I'll be playing it soon but idk what I need to do specificlly to recieve the gems

braiker Hey guys! Can someone explain me which are the tasks I need to do in Warthunder to recieve my gems?