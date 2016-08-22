Kiedy powstała gra?

Ki77y666
Ki77y666
Gem36
Sponge :D
Sponge :D
Gem214
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem40
Irfanjaan
Irfanjaan
Gem216
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem9
Dr Cu
Dr Cu
Gem32
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem151
alexs6996s
alexs6996s
Gem480
Dr Cu
Dr Cu
Gem8
jpereira2028
jpereira2028
Gem1,120
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem17
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem647
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem8
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
crismuzik
crismuzik
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem100
blonwon
blonwon
Gem89
Rain

Gem6

novice rank iconhanfred: surveys usually pay instantly, I only had it once that it took a day
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem48 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: Does anyone know how long it takes to pay the survey reward
unranked rank iconvsftht2i: hallo
unranked rank iconSteele Nickle: no
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem12 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshadow: no
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ???
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: does typing increase level
unranked rank iconNork zo: idk
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

24

0/160

Back to Metin 2

Kiedy powstała gra?

Shirten avatar

Shirten

August 22, 2016 at 02:05 PM

KIedy Metin2 powstał?
BOTkrystian avatar

BOTkrystian

August 22, 2016 at 02:25 PM

17 lipca 2007
GrubyMC2001 avatar

GrubyMC2001

August 22, 2016 at 03:07 PM

17 lipca 2007 też tak myśle bo wpisałem na internecie i tylko to było :/
dasdasdsa avatar

dasdasdsa

August 22, 2016 at 03:32 PM

17 lipca 2007 ale to niewazne fajna gierka i tyle
AbuAba avatar

AbuAba

August 22, 2016 at 03:46 PM

2004 - a polski 2007 17 lipca, pierwszy server o nazwie WORLD bodajze :D
Anonim99 avatar

Anonim99

August 23, 2016 at 01:50 PM

Tak
Fajeczko avatar

Fajeczko

August 23, 2016 at 05:34 PM

17 lipca 2007 roku
Skorter avatar

Skorter

August 24, 2016 at 01:38 AM

17 lipca 2007
Kamq avatar

Kamq

August 25, 2016 at 03:29 AM

Polska wersja 2007 roku.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Kiedy powstała gra? - Metin 2 Forum on Gamehag