szymon_tomala1
August 8, 2019 at 09:11 PM
Ja osobiście wole fortnite ale pbg nie jest zly
brutus311
August 8, 2019 at 09:30 PM
ja osobiście wolę wota
mariolove
August 9, 2019 at 03:16 AM
dla mnie fortnite
Kubek535
August 9, 2019 at 07:40 PM
Fortnite, proste
pogromcaxd
August 11, 2019 at 09:46 PM
tylko fortnite
olaG2000
August 13, 2019 at 07:34 PM
Oczywiście ze pubg
BlindGhost22
August 27, 2019 at 03:02 AM
jak dla mnie pubg
WOOOJTAZEK
August 29, 2019 at 12:45 AM
Ja wole fortnite ale w pubga tez czesto pogrywam w skrpcie kazdy woli to co woli haha
ZahirKebab
September 6, 2019 at 10:15 PM
dzieci fortnite nie pozdrawiam elo
