Fortnite czy pubg

szymon_tomala1

August 8, 2019 at 09:11 PM

Ja osobiście wole fortnite ale pbg nie jest zly

brutus311

August 8, 2019 at 09:30 PM

ja osobiście wolę wota

mariolove

August 9, 2019 at 03:16 AM

dla mnie fortnite

Kubek535

August 9, 2019 at 07:40 PM

Fortnite, proste

pogromcaxd

August 11, 2019 at 09:46 PM

tylko fortnite

olaG2000

August 13, 2019 at 07:34 PM

Oczywiście ze pubg

BlindGhost22

August 27, 2019 at 03:02 AM

jak dla mnie pubg

WOOOJTAZEK

August 29, 2019 at 12:45 AM

Ja wole fortnite ale w pubga tez czesto pogrywam w skrpcie kazdy woli to co woli haha

ZahirKebab

September 6, 2019 at 10:15 PM

dzieci fortnite nie pozdrawiam elo

