im stuck on lvl 5 and theres no more quest for me to do
This game wants you to purchase a pony in order to continue questing so it seems like you can only complete the first task for free.
You need to became a star rider to go up to level 6, meanig you need to buy a star rider subscrition, dont exist another way (except the star rider trial codes, but are very rare)
i buy a pony and nothing change, listen to me, you need to became a star rider if you want to continue the quests
i got to level 11 without becoming a star rider but bc of the codes :p
Bella, from how much time you play sso?
Yeah, learned the hard way after spending several hours doing +5xp quests only to hit a pay wall. This game is the spawn of Satan.