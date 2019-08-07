Rain

Bubblegummiies avatar

Bubblegummiies

August 7, 2019 at 11:32 PM

im stuck on lvl 5 and theres no more quest for me to do

av0r avatar

av0r

August 8, 2019 at 03:29 PM

This game wants you to purchase a pony in order to continue questing so it seems like you can only complete the first task for free.

Dragon54671 avatar

Dragon54671

August 9, 2019 at 07:10 PM

evgen5 avatar

evgen5

August 12, 2019 at 01:19 AM

Gadlol avatar

Gadlol

August 12, 2019 at 03:19 PM

Vrajitoru007 avatar

Vrajitoru007

August 28, 2019 at 07:12 PM

You need to became a star rider to go up to level 6, meanig you need to buy a star rider subscrition, dont exist another way (except the star rider trial codes, but are very rare)

Vrajitoru007 avatar

Vrajitoru007

August 28, 2019 at 07:24 PM

i buy a pony and nothing change, listen to me, you need to became a star rider if you want to continue the quests

Bellabutterfly avatar

Bellabutterfly

September 2, 2019 at 05:23 PM

i got to level 11 without becoming a star rider but bc of the codes :p

Vrajitoru007 avatar

Vrajitoru007

September 2, 2019 at 08:03 PM

Bella, from how much time you play sso?

radicon_420 avatar

radicon_420

September 5, 2019 at 02:10 PM

Yeah, learned the hard way after spending several hours doing +5xp quests only to hit a pay wall. This game is the spawn of Satan.

