Ymh123
August 7, 2019 at 02:51 PM
mi wpadla w oko i zaraz bede gral
frell
January 23, 2020 at 11:13 PM
łee, to fajnie i jak? grasz nadal? bo oceny kiepskie
P3nguin2
March 3, 2020 at 03:05 AM
E słaba gra.
Globter
May 3, 2020 at 11:17 AM
Fajna gra polecam . Wbijaj gramy .
Czarek8654
October 27, 2020 at 03:10 AM
fajna gra polecam
bardzo fajna gra polecam 20 20 20
