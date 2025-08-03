What shaders work well on Minecraft 1.12.2?

DerpWaffle SEUS is a classic shader that works beautifully with 1.12.2 and adds stunning lighting effects.

ShadowBorn BSL Shaders are popular for performance and visuals:great balance for mid-range PCs.

R_Tom93 You’ll need OptiFine or a modloader like Iris to use shaders at all.

Qui_ckDrop Chocapic13 is highly customizable, from low-end to ultra settings.

NovaSky16 1.12.2 has strong shader support because so many mods still run on that version.

MooGoose96 Try combining shaders with resource packs for even more aesthetic upgrade.