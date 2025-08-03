GemEarn

Rain

Gem1,000

novice rank icon2979804983: There is an egg
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconnottelling: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: Ah ah ah ah
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank iconmehmet temurev: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 12 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
novice rank icondunszt007: ok
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Are there any compatriots
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2979804983: politecat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconflamystormz: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondunszt007: yes
novice rank iconmehmet temurev: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconabcd1290: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3336891396: Kobe Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Coffin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: kirby
novice rank iconMimmo75: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconoschean99: uj
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank icondavizzz103: how do I enter the rain
novice rank icondavizzz103: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1999年: 66
novice rank icon1482591: hello
novice rank icon1482591: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondavizzz103: hello
SystemGamehag: 10 users received Gem31 from the Rain.
apprentice rank icondrav: but i wanna see if the withdrawal works
apprentice rank icondrav: yes
novice rank iconAntoni Figueroa: does this website work?
apprentice rank icondrav: HELLO SOMEone approve withdrswal please
novice rank iconakademik: up
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon广州广: 22
mage rank iconhanfred: if you mean this website, yes for sure, have cashed out multiple times
novice rank iconMilan Milun: does this app pay
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank icon1999年: 11
Sign in to start chatting

50

0/160

Back to Minecraft forum

What shaders work well on Minecraft 1.12.2?

DerpWaffle avatar

DerpWaffle

August 3, 2025 at 11:05 AM

SEUS is a classic shader that works beautifully with 1.12.2 and adds stunning lighting effects.
ShadowBorn avatar

ShadowBorn

August 3, 2025 at 12:29 PM

BSL Shaders are popular for performance and visuals:great balance for mid-range PCs.
R_Tom93 avatar

R_Tom93

August 4, 2025 at 12:26 AM

You’ll need OptiFine or a modloader like Iris to use shaders at all.
Qui_ckDrop avatar

Qui_ckDrop

August 4, 2025 at 02:06 PM

Chocapic13 is highly customizable, from low-end to ultra settings.
NovaSky16 avatar

NovaSky16

August 5, 2025 at 03:05 PM

1.12.2 has strong shader support because so many mods still run on that version.
MooGoose96 avatar

MooGoose96

August 6, 2025 at 04:46 AM

Try combining shaders with resource packs for even more aesthetic upgrade.
ProBeast72 avatar

ProBeast72

August 6, 2025 at 06:43 PM

It’s great for cinematic builds or YouTube content.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy