SEUS is a classic shader that works beautifully with 1.12.2 and adds stunning lighting effects.
BSL Shaders are popular for performance and visuals:great balance for mid-range PCs.
You’ll need OptiFine or a modloader like Iris to use shaders at all.
Chocapic13 is highly customizable, from low-end to ultra settings.
1.12.2 has strong shader support because so many mods still run on that version.
Try combining shaders with resource packs for even more aesthetic upgrade.
It’s great for cinematic builds or YouTube content.