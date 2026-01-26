qiongw53

In Borderlands 4 Items, the pursuit of legendary weapons is a core part of the gameplay experience, and among the most sought-after firearms is Katagawa’s Revenge. This unique weapon is prized for its devastating elemental damage, high critical hit potential, and versatility across different combat scenarios. Acquiring Katagawa’s Revenge isn’t as simple as opening a random loot chest — it requires defeating specific bosses, understanding its drop mechanics, and often multiple attempts at farming. This guide will cover everything you need to know about how to get Katagawa’s Revenge, the best strategies to farm it, and tips for maximizing its effectiveness in your arsenal.



What is Katagawa’s Revenge?

Katagawa’s Revenge is a legendary assault rifle that stands out for its elemental stacking capabilities. Each shot has a chance to inflict multiple elemental effects, including fire, shock, and corrosive damage. This makes it effective against nearly every enemy type in the game, from heavily armored foes to shields and elemental-resistant bosses. Its unique firing mechanism allows for bursts of high-damage rounds, rewarding precise aim and tactical positioning.



Where to Find Katagawa’s Revenge

The primary source of Katagawa’s Revenge is the Katagawa Jr. boss fight, part of the Katagawa Industrial Facility mission on Erebus Prime. This mission is typically available after completing the “Industrial Sabotage” questline, which unlocks mid-to-late game content.



Katagawa Jr. is located at the top of the industrial complex, an arena filled with mechanical hazards, automated turrets, and waves of security drones. Reaching the boss requires navigating through heavily defended corridors and completing environmental puzzles, including activating power nodes and disabling security locks.



Preparing for the Katagawa Jr. Fight

Loadout Selection: Equip weapons that counter the boss’s adaptive shields. Katagawa Jr. switches between fire, shock, and corrosive resistances, so carrying multiple weapon types is recommended. Weapons with high burst damage, like sniper rifles or rocket launchers, work well to exploit weak points.



Final Thoughts

Katagawa’s Revenge is one of Borderlands 4’s most coveted legendary weapons due to its high elemental versatility, crit potential, and overall firepower. Acquiring it requires defeating Katagawa Jr., mastering the boss fight, and potentially farming multiple times to secure the drop. With preparation, strategic loadouts, and persistence, players can add this formidable assault rifle to their collection, making it a key tool for both solo and cooperative play in the chaotic world of Borderlands 4 Energy Shield.



MMOexp.com boasts years of experience in the Borderlands 4 Items industry and can guarantee to provide you with the highest quality service.