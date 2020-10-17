сколько у вас аккаунтов в роблокс?

GemЗарабатывать

novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMr Desperado: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGael seguil: hhooo
novice rank iconGael seguil: привет
novice rank iconAlfred Bundle: mone
novice rank iconfra4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 пользователя получили Gem177 от Дождя.
novice rank iconmarialuisa: привет
novice rank iconItsabdias Castillo: Я новичок
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconItsabdias Castillo: привет
SystemGamehag: Присоединяйся к нашему Discord для ежедневных розыгрышей Кристаллов!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google скажет тебе
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Полагаю, да, просто погуглите
novice rank iconKamilos31: то есть в майнкрафте будет обычная многопользовательская игра и моды?
novice rank iconKamilos31: извини, что так спрашиваю я обычно всегда покупал игры, недавно нашёл gamehag
novice rank iconKamilos31: ааа ок я понимаю
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: это как стим, если ты это знаешь
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: вы получаете ключ и используете его в microsoft store
novice rank iconKamilos31: речь идет о том, что вы получаете письмо по электронной почте, и что мне делать дальше?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Ты когда-нибудь устанавливал игру?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: не уверен, что вы имеете в виду
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: он загружает игру, а потом вы можете играть
novice rank iconKamilos31: ок, вижу, а как выглядит загрузка?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: эти будут работать
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java и Bedrock Edition для ПК CD ключ ЕС
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition для ПК EU Windows 10 CD ключ
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: или тот, что за 18240, тоже работает
novice rank iconKamilos31: ок, я проверю
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: у меня ушла 1 секунда, чтобы это найти
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 18260 драгоценных камней
novice rank iconKamilos31: Я из Польши, так что, наверное, ЕС
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: тогда купи ключ, который работает в ЕС, его несложно найти
novice rank iconKamilos31: поэтому я спрашиваю, какие можно купить за драгоценные камни, потому что я не понимаю
novice rank iconKamilos31: Я хочу это навсегда, брат
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: так что вы можете попробовать это и не тратить деньги зря, если вам не понравится
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: на 1 месяц
novice rank iconKamilos31: но я куплю это там навсегда?
SystemGamehag: Присоединяйтесь к нашему Discord для ежедневных розыгрышей Самоцветов!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: откройте магазин на windows, вы можете купить это там
novice rank iconKamilos31: а за сколько самоцветов я могу купить то, что ты говоришь ?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: пасс для игр на ПК
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: если вы просто хотите попробовать, вы можете получить игру для ПК в microsoft store за 1€ на 1 месяц
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: minecraft это microsoft store
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Привет!
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: ну это тогда ключ minecraft java и bedrock edition microsoft store или что-то в этом роде
novice rank iconffe: ну, это дает вам аккаунт, так что вы не можете добавить его к своему аккаунту, если у вас уже есть аккаунт
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: работает для меня
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: купите учетную запись Windows Minecraft Java и Bedrock Edition
novice rank iconKamilos31: потому что результатов поиска очень много, и я не знаю, что выбрать
Назад к форуму Roblox

сколько у вас аккаунтов в роблокс?

Olgito avatar

Olgito

October 17, 2020 at 07:26 PM

у меня три
Itz0somebody0 avatar

Itz0somebody0

October 17, 2020 at 08:20 PM

4564672644М аккаунтов
Asasen012 avatar

Asasen012

October 17, 2020 at 08:29 PM

Один :\
Sofiavovka avatar

Sofiavovka

October 17, 2020 at 09:00 PM

5 акк просто класс . _.
robl1 avatar

robl1

October 17, 2020 at 09:30 PM

4 а чтооо?
dendi_pro avatar

dendi_pro

October 17, 2020 at 10:29 PM

4 акк а что )

ghbdtn200310 avatar

ghbdtn200310

October 18, 2020 at 02:09 AM

Hdhrur
vororm avatar

vororm

October 18, 2020 at 06:30 AM

3
3 аккаунтов

kakatykakt avatar

kakatykakt

October 18, 2020 at 08:51 AM

много
MortisMor avatar

MortisMor

October 18, 2020 at 12:06 PM

10+ а что?
Fraddinamo avatar

Fraddinamo

October 18, 2020 at 04:02 PM

у меня 2 аккаунта
ktotochtotoya avatar

ktotochtotoya

October 18, 2020 at 08:36 PM

6-8 я уже не помню может чуть больше
EmmaPlay avatar

EmmaPlay

October 19, 2020 at 11:47 AM

У меня 4, но играю только на двух. Один прям старый, другой хз зачем :rofl:
the_Kotov avatar

the_Kotov

October 19, 2020 at 02:29 PM

6 акков 3 акк просто по вану 3 на которых я играю 1 мой первый акк
????
dasharuy avatar

dasharuy

October 19, 2020 at 03:00 PM

У меня 2
dasharuy avatar

dasharuy

October 19, 2020 at 03:01 PM

К первому не знаю пароля
0blackLoveGirl0 avatar

0blackLoveGirl0

October 19, 2020 at 06:22 PM

у меня 2 акка :joy:
MishaF avatar

MishaF

October 20, 2020 at 06:27 PM

Дофига ????
12345228 avatar

12345228

October 20, 2020 at 06:41 PM

6 аккаунто
Bogdangg2334 avatar

Bogdangg2334

October 20, 2020 at 07:52 PM

2 акаунта 1 основной а другой просто для фарма
Offuuuur avatar

Offuuuur

October 21, 2020 at 12:18 PM

лашвщцлялчьч
Ruslan21pro avatar

Ruslan21pro

October 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM

2 аккаунта
Senku_x1 avatar

Senku_x1

October 21, 2020 at 03:34 PM

2, один потерялся, на втором играю
legionVeberYT avatar

legionVeberYT

October 21, 2020 at 07:01 PM

у меня 4 аккаунта в роблокс
Loxboss avatar

Loxboss

October 21, 2020 at 07:19 PM

1 акк почему, да потому что мне больше и не надо
Sultan025 avatar

Sultan025

October 21, 2020 at 07:20 PM

2 take
DanikPlay_Yt avatar

DanikPlay_Yt

October 21, 2020 at 07:53 PM

3 akkaynta)
Volfa_Games avatar

Volfa_Games

October 21, 2020 at 08:11 PM

2, но работает только 1
LerasGamer avatar

LerasGamer

October 22, 2020 at 06:59 PM

У меян 1 а что
Tsovale avatar

Tsovale

October 22, 2020 at 07:29 PM

Привет у меня один
Frandinard9 avatar

Frandinard9

October 23, 2020 at 01:15 PM

3 аккаунта,2 донатерских ,1 без доната
owotty avatar

owotty

October 23, 2020 at 01:39 PM

2 аккаунта, сижу с обоих
SuperAlone avatar

SuperAlone

October 23, 2020 at 02:56 PM

6 deto norm
asa_aigh avatar

asa_aigh

October 23, 2020 at 04:28 PM

2 аккаунта и немного не удобно
whynxrl_csmoney avatar

whynxrl_csmoney

October 23, 2020 at 04:32 PM

3 аккаунта
kisell avatar

kisell

October 23, 2020 at 06:08 PM

1 аккаунт...
mrartik2 avatar

mrartik2

October 23, 2020 at 07:24 PM

2 аккаунта
tooooooooooor avatar

tooooooooooor

October 23, 2020 at 07:48 PM

адин у меня аккаунт
XxxPIDRxxX1 avatar

XxxPIDRxxX1

October 23, 2020 at 08:21 PM

у меня 2 акк)))
vladolina avatar

vladolina

October 23, 2020 at 08:23 PM

I have 1 ak

123

