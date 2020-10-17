Какую одежду можно купить за 15 робаксов?

GemЗарабатывать

Sérgio Trovão
Sérgio Trovão
Gem28
cronourameshi4
cronourameshi4
Gem18
serseri genc
serseri genc
Gem343
carriersara790
carriersara790
Gem28
Phoenix X
Phoenix X
Gem49
star brils
star brils
Gem28
gabomendoza0117
gabomendoza0117
Gem28
Phoenix X
Phoenix X
Gem7
carriersara790
carriersara790
Gem875
Mr Desperado
Mr Desperado
Gem10
Phoenix X
Phoenix X
Gem14
Diogo Cabral
Diogo Cabral
Gem21
Jona Jona
Jona Jona
Gem70
jeff donald
jeff donald
Gem147
michael jay
michael jay
Gem22
Alfred Bundle
Alfred Bundle
Gem14
WildGoatSoup
Gem1,238
pshelvvvoniha
pshelvvvoniha
Gem140
yumajumiker
yumajumiker
Gem3
Tentoten
Tentoten
Gem17
Дождь

Gem344

novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMr Desperado: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGael seguil: hhooo
novice rank iconGael seguil: привет
novice rank iconAlfred Bundle: mone
novice rank iconfra4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 пользователя получили Gem177 от Дождя.
novice rank iconmarialuisa: привет
novice rank iconItsabdias Castillo: Я новичок
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconItsabdias Castillo: привет
SystemGamehag: Присоединяйся к нашему Discord для ежедневных розыгрышей Кристаллов!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google скажет тебе
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Полагаю, да, просто погуглите
novice rank iconKamilos31: то есть в майнкрафте будет обычная многопользовательская игра и моды?
novice rank iconKamilos31: извини, что так спрашиваю я обычно всегда покупал игры, недавно нашёл gamehag
novice rank iconKamilos31: ааа ок я понимаю
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: это как стим, если ты это знаешь
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: вы получаете ключ и используете его в microsoft store
novice rank iconKamilos31: речь идет о том, что вы получаете письмо по электронной почте, и что мне делать дальше?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Ты когда-нибудь устанавливал игру?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: не уверен, что вы имеете в виду
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: он загружает игру, а потом вы можете играть
novice rank iconKamilos31: ок, вижу, а как выглядит загрузка?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: эти будут работать
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java и Bedrock Edition для ПК CD ключ ЕС
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition для ПК EU Windows 10 CD ключ
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: или тот, что за 18240, тоже работает
novice rank iconKamilos31: ок, я проверю
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: у меня ушла 1 секунда, чтобы это найти
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 18260 драгоценных камней
novice rank iconKamilos31: Я из Польши, так что, наверное, ЕС
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: тогда купи ключ, который работает в ЕС, его несложно найти
novice rank iconKamilos31: поэтому я спрашиваю, какие можно купить за драгоценные камни, потому что я не понимаю
novice rank iconKamilos31: Я хочу это навсегда, брат
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: так что вы можете попробовать это и не тратить деньги зря, если вам не понравится
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: на 1 месяц
novice rank iconKamilos31: но я куплю это там навсегда?
SystemGamehag: Присоединяйтесь к нашему Discord для ежедневных розыгрышей Самоцветов!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: откройте магазин на windows, вы можете купить это там
novice rank iconKamilos31: а за сколько самоцветов я могу купить то, что ты говоришь ?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: пасс для игр на ПК
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: если вы просто хотите попробовать, вы можете получить игру для ПК в microsoft store за 1€ на 1 месяц
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: minecraft это microsoft store
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Привет!
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: ну это тогда ключ minecraft java и bedrock edition microsoft store или что-то в этом роде
novice rank iconffe: ну, это дает вам аккаунт, так что вы не можете добавить его к своему аккаунту, если у вас уже есть аккаунт
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: работает для меня
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: купите учетную запись Windows Minecraft Java и Bedrock Edition
novice rank iconKamilos31: потому что результатов поиска очень много, и я не знаю, что выбрать
Войдите, чтобы начать общение в чате

31

0/160

Назад к форуму Roblox

Какую одежду можно купить за 15 робаксов?

Basssskiss avatar

Basssskiss

October 17, 2020 at 11:40 AM

Просто интересно.
UwU_Bad_Girl avatar

UwU_Bad_Girl

October 17, 2020 at 11:42 AM

нууу, я бы лицо/волосы купила бы
Atikus avatar

Atikus

October 17, 2020 at 11:43 AM

Просто интересно.
UwU_Bad_Girl avatar

UwU_Bad_Girl

October 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM

а так твое дело, что покупать:)
UwU_Bad_Girl avatar

UwU_Bad_Girl

October 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM

это твои деньги и твое решения)
Olgito avatar

Olgito

October 17, 2020 at 03:50 PM

много классной одежды можно купить и за пять и за десять робуксов
sanydark avatar

sanydark

October 17, 2020 at 03:58 PM

лицо/волосы
ktotochtotoya avatar

ktotochtotoya

October 21, 2020 at 03:14 PM

крксивую
ktotochtotoya avatar

ktotochtotoya

October 21, 2020 at 03:14 PM

красивую
Senku_x1 avatar

Senku_x1

October 21, 2020 at 03:31 PM

купи платье какое нибудь за 5 робуксов, и купи лицо за 10 робуксов
Senku_x1 avatar

Senku_x1

October 21, 2020 at 03:33 PM

ну если ты девка, а если пацан, то я не придумала ещё
legionVeberYT avatar

legionVeberYT

October 21, 2020 at 06:28 PM

одежду за 15 робуксов можно купить разной одежды
Sfertyser avatar

Sfertyser

October 21, 2020 at 11:22 PM

Hair and face
Loxboss avatar

Loxboss

October 26, 2020 at 01:12 AM

Я бы подсобирал...Но если прям срочно то одежду. которая понравится (есть специальные карты где продают одежду) или лицо.
SuperAlone avatar

SuperAlone

October 26, 2020 at 01:26 AM

одежду за 5 робуксов можно купить разной одежды
EmmochkaSmelkova avatar

EmmochkaSmelkova

October 26, 2020 at 01:27 AM

Мне кажеться лучше подкопить
kot_nurkotB2008 avatar

kot_nurkotB2008

October 26, 2020 at 02:04 AM

нет кнш лучше копи
BILIONst avatar

BILIONst

October 26, 2020 at 07:13 AM

По моему тело
asa_aigh avatar

asa_aigh

October 26, 2020 at 07:13 AM

в разных играх можно купить одежду (именно красивых)
Zeyron98 avatar

Zeyron98

October 26, 2020 at 03:40 PM

шляпу, лучше копить на лицо новое
DAaShA228 avatar

DAaShA228

October 26, 2020 at 03:44 PM

udhdbldjjdhdjd8998888dyjdbdbznsnndnd7372727
iSPOOKY avatar

iSPOOKY

October 26, 2020 at 04:58 PM

какая нравится такую и покупай
SlavaD080209 avatar

SlavaD080209

October 26, 2020 at 05:00 PM

а что тебе нравится то и покупай
__5761 avatar

__5761

October 27, 2020 at 12:56 AM

Есть большой выбор в каталоге роблокса. Можно выбрать достойную одежду или аксессуар. Тут всё завит от твоего мнения.
Dopsaiko avatar

Dopsaiko

October 27, 2020 at 02:41 AM

Можешь купить Shaggy 2.0. за 2 робукса, это причёска.
Лицо не помню.
НН-футболки за 5 робаксов и штаны.
XxxPIDRxxX1 avatar

XxxPIDRxxX1

October 27, 2020 at 03:30 AM

можешь купить себе две одежды за 5 робуксов или тело за 15 робуксов)
ubernaki avatar

ubernaki

October 27, 2020 at 03:59 AM

Футболки обычно за 5 робуксов

Anene avatar

Anene

October 27, 2020 at 12:27 PM

можно получить тело за 15 робуксов называеться Roblox 2.0

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

ruRU
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Платформа

ЗарабатыватьИгрыВыводИнформация об играхПомощьО нас

Награды

Партнерская программаТаблица лидеровRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Статьи

Форумы

Оставайтесь на связи

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. Все права защищены.

Принадлежит RCPE Ventures LTD. Управляется Lootably, Inc.

Условия использованияПолитика конфиденциальности

Какую одежду можно купить за 15 робаксов? на форуме Roblox на Gamehag