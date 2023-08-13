War Thunder: Review

Hello, reader! This article, as the title suggests, is about War Thunder. Specifically, this is an in-depth review containing:

Features Game Modes Vehicle Types Esports Graphics Sound.

And ultimately the conclusion.

Before we begin, this is how the developers describe their game:



"War Thunder is the most comprehensive free-to-play, cross-platform, MMO military game dedicated to aviation, armoured vehicles, from the early 20th century to the most advanced modern combat units. Join now and take part in major battles on land, in the air, and at sea, fighting with millions of players from all over the world in an ever-evolving environment."

I would also like the mention that I am not a big fan of this game.



( EDIT: This is a re-upload because my first article was sent to the forum, no clue why. So I closed that forum and reuploaded it here because I put a lot of work into this. Thank you for the comments there and I appreciate everything! )





Features:

Cross-Platform Play: War Thunder supports cross-platform play, allowing players on PC, PS4, and Xbox One to battle together on the same servers.



Vast Vehicle Selection: The game takes pride in the extensive collection of over 1,500 "historically accurate" military vehicles from various nations, including aircraft, tanks, and naval vessels.



Realistic Damage Models: War Thunder features realistic damage models, meaning that different parts of vehicles can be damaged separately, affecting their performance accordingly.



Historically Accurate Maps: Players can engage in battles on a wide range of "historically accurate" maps, each representing real-world locations from different periods of history.



Game Modes: The game offers multiple game modes, including Arcade Battles, Realistic Battles, and Simulator Battles.



Continuous Development: Gaijin Entertainment actively updates and expands the game with new content such as vehicles, maps, and gameplay features.



Player-Created Content: The game features user-generated content, including custom skins for vehicles and user-made missions and campaigns.



Realistic Physics and Flight Models: The game emphasizes realistic physics and flight models.



Naval Battles: War Thunder introduced naval battles, allowing players to engage in intense naval combat with a wide variety of warships.

Game Modes:



Vehicle handling is easier, and flight controls are simplified, making it accessible to players of all skill levels.



Arcade Battles are designed for fast-paced and action-packed gameplay.



Players have a HUD with various indicators, including markers for targeting enemies, making it easier to engage in fights and ground battles.



Arcade Battles feature mixed battles, where aircraft, ground vehicles, and naval vessels can fight together on the same map.



The respawn system allows players to quickly jump back into the action after their vehicles are destroyed, encouraging continuous engagement.

Vehicle handling is more realistic, and players need to manage their aircraft's throttle, flaps, and landing gear manually. In Realistic Battles, there are no lead indicators or HUD markers, requiring players to rely on their piloting and shooting skills.



In air battles, players need to manage their aircraft's fuel and ammunition, which can have a significant impact on the outcome of the battle.



Realistic Battles strike a balance between authenticity and playability, offering a more challenging and immersive experience.

In Simulator Battles, players must account for realistic factors such as engine management, stall speed, and more. The flight and tank controls are fully manual, requiring players to use realistic control schemes such as joystick and mouse-joystick. Simulator Battles provide the most authentic and challenging experience, better for hardcore players seeking a realistic simulation of warfare. Players must rely on visual identification and teamwork, as there are no markers or indicators on the HUD. The mode emphasizes coordination and communication, making it essential for players to work together effectively.





In addition to these game modes, War Thunder occasionally features special events with unique gameplay mechanics, offering a refreshing and diverse experience. These events may introduce historical scenarios, limited-time game rules, and exclusive rewards for players to enjoy.

Vehicle Types:

Aircraft are a major component of War Thunder's gameplay, covering a wide range of historical periods from the early biplanes of World War I to modern jet fighters.



The game features a vast selection of aircraft from various nations, including iconic planes from the USA, Germany, the Soviet Union, Great Britain, Japan, and others.



Different aircraft serve different roles, such as fighters, bombers, attackers, and reconnaissance planes.

Tanks are classified into various categories, such as light tanks, medium tanks, heavy tanks, tank destroyers, and SPGs.



Ground vehicles in War Thunder include tanks and self-propelled artillery from different historical eras, ranging from World War II to the Cold War

. Players can control individual tanks and participate in ground battles where they must capture objectives, defend key points, and engage enemy tanks and aircraft.

Players can participate in naval battles, engaging enemy ships with cannons, torpedoes, and anti-aircraft guns.



Naval vessels were introduced to War Thunder in later updates, expanding the game's scope to include naval combat.



The naval component includes a diverse selection of warships, from patrol boats and destroyers to cruisers and battleships.



The naval gameplay incorporates realistic naval physics and ship handling, creating an immersive experience for naval enthusiasts.

Players can pilot various helicopters, each designed for different roles such as anti-tank warfare, air support, and reconnaissance.



Helicopters were introduced as a separate vehicle class in War Thunder, providing a new dimension to the game's combat dynamics.



Helicopters offer unique gameplay, including hover capabilities, missile-based weaponry, and transport roles.

Esports:

War Thunder's esports scene consists of various tournaments and competitions organized by Gaijin Entertainment. These events are often held regionally and globally and are open to players of all skill levels.





Major esports tournaments in War Thunder feature attractive prize pools and rewards for winning teams and standout players. These prizes can include in-game currency, premium vehicles, exclusive titles, and other prestigious awards.





Some War Thunder esports events offer opportunities for spectators to watch the matches live or via livestreams. These events often have professional commentators who provide commentary.





In addition to official tournaments organized by Gaijin Entertainment, the War Thunder community also hosts smaller-scale tournaments and events. These community-driven competitions allow players of all levels to participate and enjoy a taste of competitive gameplay.

Graphics & Sound:

Graphics:



Detailed Vehicle Models: War Thunder features highly detailed and accurate 3D models of each vehicle. Each machine is meticulously crafted to resemble its real-world counterpart, with intricate designs, markings, and textures.



Realistic Environments: The game has beautifully rendered environments and maps. From lush forests to barren deserts, players will find a diverse range of settings that add to the authenticity of the battles.



Dynamic Weather: War Thunder includes dynamic weather systems, with changing weather conditions affecting visibility and gameplay. Rain, snow, fog, and other weather elements can significantly impact how players approach combat.



Special Effects: Explosions, gunfire, and other special effects are well-crafted, adding a level of realism to the battles.

Sound:

Explosions and Impact Sounds: The game delivers powerful and dynamic explosion sounds, providing a visceral experience when bombs detonate or shells hit their targets.



Authentic Vehicle Sounds: Each vehicle type in War Thunder has its distinct engine sounds, gunshots, and other audio effects, accurately matching their real-world counterparts.



Environmental Audio: The game's sound design includes environmental audio, such as the sound of wind rushing past aircraft wings, waves crashing against naval vessels, and tank tracks crunching over different terrain types.



Voice Communications: War Thunder supports in-game voice chat, allowing players to communicate with their teammates during battles, enhancing coordination and teamwork.

As mentioned above, War Thunder offers three main game modes, each with different playstyles and levels of realism:

The System Requirements on Steam:



OS: Windows 7 SP1/8/10 (64bit)

Windows 7 SP1/8/10 (64bit) Processor: Dual-Core 2.2 GHz

Dual-Core 2.2 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 10.1 level video card: AMD Radeon 77XX / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660. The minim

DirectX 10.1 level video card: AMD Radeon 77XX / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660. The minim um supported resolution for the game is 720p.

DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 17 GB available space

17 GB available space VR Support: SteamVR. Keyboard or gamepad required

OS: Windows 10/11 (64bit)

Windows 10/11 (64bit) Processor: Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5 3600 or better

Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5 3600 or better Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 11 level video card or higher and drivers: Nvidia GeForce 1060 and higher, Radeon RX 570 and higher

DirectX 11 level video card or higher and drivers: Nvidia GeForce 1060 and higher, Radeon RX 570 and higher DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 95 GB available space

Conclusion:

MINIMUM:RECOMMENDED:

Honestly, there is no conclusion. I can not rate a game for everyone meaning you have to form your own opinion on it using any information you wish. Here I included some of the important details and the rest are up to you. For me personally, it's not my type of game and I don't play.

Thank you for reading and have an incredible day! <3