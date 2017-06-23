( 146 ratings)

War Thunder| review

Beautiful graphics. The atmosphere of the game.

Hello guys! I want to tell you about the fascinating game - War Thunder.

The game was released not so long ago, but the guys from Gaijin Entertainment have developed it and continue to improve it.

This project has become revolutionary in the world of military games, since it combines everything that is possible.

According to the developers, we will plunge into the wonderful world of war.

And we really plunged into it.

A huge amount of aviation, "tuning" your winged friend and upgrading weapons with a choice of type of ammunition.





As soon as you enter the battle, then immediately transferred to another world, the world of strategy, military cunning and aerobatics.

The game presents the missions corresponding to the real events of the Second World War.



The game has a competitor - World of Warplanes, I will not argue that it's better, because every game has its own zest.

WarThunder impresses with its scale, graphics and sound at the highest level, combining ground-based technology and aviation (ground technology is now at the stage of a closed beta test), as well as the fleet (in development).

There is the possibility of connecting the steering wheel, which makes the control of the plane insanely realistic.

Different game modes, different types of troops and weapons, this is a short list of what the gamer expects when he gets into this insane world.



The guys from Gaijin turned the idea of simulator games upside down on their heads, they made a project in the testing of which military pilots and civil pilots took part.

WarThunder has deserved many awards.