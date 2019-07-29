Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

EarnNewsClash Royale (Part 3)
By: Gamehag on July 29, 2019
(135 ratings)
Clash Royale (Part 3)

Clash Royale (Part 3)

Hello to all users and gamers, in this article I will explain about some points of Clash Royale and answer to some useful question about this mobile game. I hope it will be useful and you will enjoy from it.

You don’t know about Clash Royale? No problem, here is an article that can help you:

gamehag.com/news/clash-royale102

v8x_question.png What is Trophy Road and its rewards? Can we claim these rewards only for once or more?

From beginning of this game you should gain trophies from battles to reach higher arenas, before you reach a new arena there are some rewards that you can claim such as: Cards from all qualities except Legendary ones, many different Chests, some amount of Golds and Gems, some unique Emotes and more… By getting them you become more powerful and you can even unlock a new card that you have not unlock it in any chests yet.

You can get these rewards only for once and after you reach the last arena [Legendary arena (13) – 4000 trophies] and become challenger 1 (that means you also gained league state) you can earn these rewards more than once. How? Every month the players who have high trophies (more than 4000) will lose ¾ of their extra trophies/cups. For example, if you have 5000 cups, at the end of the league you will lose 750 of your cups but you will be able to get trophy league rewards once again for free!

Summery:

  • You gain new rewards by increasing your trophies and reaching new arenas.
  • The Trophy Road rewards are reachable only once in lower arenas, after reaching league state and gain more than 4000 trophies you can get them more than once.

3n5k_1.png
3xm1_1-1.png

v8x_question.png What are Emotes and their functions? Can we get them for free or should we buy them?

Back to the old days of Clash Royale, we only have 4 emotes in this game but now we have a lot of them. The Emotes are some cool things that you can use them to show your feeling in many situations, such as: In the middle of your battle, watching your friends battle and even using them in your clan chat with your clan mates.

Some Emotes are totally free and you can get them from Trophy Road and some Events in the game but most of them are purchasable. You can buy them directly from the game store with your real money or buy them with the game currency which is called Gem. Buying Emotes with your Gems is not recommended because the Gem is the most valuable currency in this game and also the offers are too expensive. If you want to pay for Emotes offers, I recommend you to pay your real money for them. (Consider that if you want to buy Gems from game store in order to buy some Emotes, you have to pay more!)

lcc5_2.png
rmnr_2-2.png

This is my 3rd article about Clash Royale, if you want to know more about this game check my previous article: gamehag.com/news/clash-royale-part-2

You’ll make me happy if you comment your opinion about my article and show me is it useful or not by rating it. Thanks for reading!

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy