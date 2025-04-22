Wizard 101 is a free client game, reminding us the magical world of Harry Potter. Why so? Well, because we’ll enter a School of Magic, in which, as a new student, we’ll deepen our knowledge and enhance our spell casting! Before we download the client, we’re making our character – we have to choose the gender, the name and are passing a short test which will assign us to the suitable School of Magic. We can choose between seven schools: Death, Fire, Myth, Balance, Storm, Ice and Life. After entering the game, we meet an evil mage – Mallister Drake, whose dream is to destroy the world we know. The combat system has been designed in a very simple and enjoyable way – we’re making use of cards. Our character’s level, which does have a limited amount of hit points, magical power and the strength of our cards are having an impact on our victory. After the battle is over, we’re receiving some experience, which is useful on the advancement of our character and to unlock new spells and skills, which are indeed many. The world is wide and expanded, and as for a magical land, filled by various magical monsters. The colourful and fabulous graphics impress us and attracts even the youngest of the computer users. Join this wonderful world of magic today!