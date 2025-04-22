Winning Putt is a free-to-play golf simulator MMO game, which will please more than one golf enthusiast. It is very important to emphasize on the “MMO” word, as it can be seen in various aspects of the game – we can totally customize our character (the gender, the appearance and even the pose and the voice), advance his statistics and buy new equipment, necessary on our path to become the golf champion! Another important word, we have to talk about, is of course the word “simulator”, for there are many variables we have to consider during our play, just like in the real life – the wind direction, the proper concentration, the quality of our stick or ball and more! The graphics are simply amazing, so the courses are beautiful and diversified and the music played in the background doesn’t affect our concentration during the gameplay. If you’re a fan of gold, you have to try it out! If not, well... Maybe it will convince you to reconsider your statement? Join Winning Putt now!