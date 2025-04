Virtual Villagers Origins 2 is a free mobile simulation game in which you'll create and take care of your own village.





Travel with your family to the mystical island of Isola, where you will discover all its secrets together. Take care of the most vital resources to survive: buils your homes, farms, make sure they are always healthy and full of strength. Explore the island and solve the puzzle to discover its secrets.





Don't wait and play Virtual Villagers Origins 2 now!