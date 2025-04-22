The Vikings fans finally lived to see a real treat in form of a genuine MMO game. It is time to take your battle axe and move into the world of the Vikings, to face the challenge which is leading a village.
Become a real earl, expand your village and carry out the attacks on your opponents. Plunder and kill in the name of Odin and become a chief which will be remembered by the future generations.
Vikings: War of Clans thanks to the huge amount of features and a multitude of additional tasks will provide you a game for long evenings.
Play this MMORPG today, totally free. Earn your Soul Gems and get attractive rewards in our shop.
