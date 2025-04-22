Milo
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Uncharted Waters Online

Uncharted Waters Online

Uncharted Waters Online

Information

Uncharted Waters Online can be considered as a sequel of Uncharted Waters and Uncharted Waters II: New Horizons which were released back in 90s on SNES. In fact, Uncharted Waters Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in the Age of Exploration (15th and 17th centuries), where we’ll be playing as a captain, trading goods and explore the uncharted territory. Even if the looks of the characters are telling us so, the game has been set in a known world, in the Pre-Columbian Europe, where we can in fact choose our home country among the England, the Spain, the Portugal, the France, the Netherlands and the Venice. Then, we choose our character's class – and the possibilities are so many, that it is difficult to mention them all! Just imagine, that each of the main classes which are Adventurer-type, Trade-type and Battle-type, are subdivided into much more subclasses! It depends only of you, which of them is the one you’ll want to play as. The graphics may seem outdated, as the game came out in 2004, but it does not interfere with our gameplay and the game, even today, has lots of supporters. Put yourself into the skin of the famous explorers; gradually increase your commercial empire and dive into the world of exploration. Take part in the new, great discoveries. Join Uncharted Waters Online today!

Recent Forum Posts

uncharted warters online

1 replies

Last reply: Oct 16, 2021

