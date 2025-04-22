Stronghold Kingdoms

Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

16

0/160

Stronghold Kingdoms

Stronghold Kingdoms

Stronghold Kingdoms

Information

Stronghold Kingdoms is a strategy browser game, placed in the medieval world. During the game, the player incorporate the role of a village ruler. The main objective is to develop your area gradually and turn it into the well-known and respectable town. A major factor is an extension of the castle, because it is the most susceptible to the powers of enemies. In order to defend your village, you may establish alliances and spy on your enemies. When you develop your village, pay attention to your villagers and provide them enough space to work and settle down. It is worth mentioning that extracting raw materials contributes to the strengthening of your castle walls. More solid your castle is, more secure and wealthy your village will be! The player has the access to the set of cards that will help him along the way to expand his land and to build a successful town. It's essential that the player uses his strategic thinking. Picking the appropriate tactics is incredibly important! It is you who decide in which direction your town will intend to turn next and what exactly to focus on. In Stronghold Kingdoms the player can reach the highest rank and turn himself into the king. Be the one who expand the village into the kingdom and conquer other lands!

Recent Forum Posts

Super Stupid Game

1 replies

Last reply: Apr 6, 2021

how's the game like?

7 replies

Last reply: Mar 3, 2021

Great Game

2 replies

Last reply: Feb 17, 2021

RazvanRo0749

3 replies

Last reply: Nov 27, 2020

Is this game good?

1 replies

Last reply: Aug 22, 2020

I have a problem with task, so can anyone help me or anyone else?

5 replies

Last reply: Jun 19, 2020

this game is cool or bad?

5 replies

Last reply: Jun 14, 2020

anyone still playing?

2 replies

Last reply: Jun 11, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy