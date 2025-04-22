Storm League is a free browser-based RPG from Infiplay.

Join a mysterious, magical world where amazing adventures and lots of fun await you. Discover new heroes, each with unique skills and all of them will be useful in a different situation. Upgrade their items and increase their experience level to make them even stronger. Fight other players, climb the ranking and prove that your strategy is the best! Log in for free rewards daily and immerse yourself in this fantastic world for good!

Don't wait any longer and play Storm League today.