Here comes a long-awaited SoulWorker! The game has been launched recently - in February 2018 - finally after 5 years of waiting. It is a MMORPG free-to-play action game with excellent anime-style graphics, developed by the South Korean company Lion Games Co. Ltd., and distributed by the famous Gameforge, responsible also for handing out the games like Tera or Lion. One curiosity is that the characters possess the voices in Korean, but fortunately there are subtitles in various languages.



SoulWorkers deploy the impressive graphics with estethical care for anime parts, which will delight all the otaku fans with its colorful and brilliant animations of the fights, magic spells and other actions that are highly remarkable, not forgetting to mention the splendid characters, enemies and the environment.



In SoulWorker our main objective will be saving the humanity in the post-apocalyptic world crawled with innumerable demons whose only purpose is to exterminate all the humanity and devastate the Earth. Those creepy demons have carved out for themselves the way to our planet thanks to the portal called „The Emptiness”, bringing with them the chaos and destruction..



But not everything has been lost yet, we still rely on favours from gods who have granted a little bit of hope - the SoulWorkers – that are some kids that were lost in the mysterious portal long time ago and came back to Earth endowed with the supernatural powers. It seems that only they will be able to fight against those evil forces..



When we start our adventure, we have 4 characters at our disposal with various classes to choose: Haru Estia – which possesses a sword as a weapon; Erwin Arclight – a shooter; Lily Bloommerchen – that has a curved blade and who knows dark magic: and Stella Unibell who has the guitar and possessess various abilities and magic knowledge. In SoulWorker we can experience the cooperative combats with even 4 gamers. There are also more than 100 dungeons JcE and massive combat zones JcJ in an open field.



The combats are stunning and require a great ability to concentrate, fine control during the fights and fast ability to react, since we are often outflanked by countless enemies. Higher level of our character is, better improvement we have in our combos. Thanks to the innovative system, we can customise our preferences and individualize the combat system.



Don't wait any longer and play SoulWorker right now!

