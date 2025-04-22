For sure every fan of the Soul Calibur series will be extremely happy to see his favourite characters in this browser game, created by the studio Game Spirit. This free MMO RPG game is a new version of a well-known production. What character will you choose this time? You have a possibility to choose a hero ( Yun-Seong, Raphael, Rock, Bedivere, Maxi) or a heroine (Cassandra, Setsuka, Hilde e Taki) that is ready to fight by your side!





Your chosen character will have to confront many opponents, among which he will encounter various intrepid monsters. After defeating them you will gain valuable rewards, so be prepared for quite a dosage of adrenaline that is waiting for you in this wonderful, however dangerous world.





After completing certain quests, you will be able to join one of three clans: Birf of Passage, Schwarzwind czy Fygul Cestemus; and create your own list of friends and enemies. One of the special options in this game is entering into a marriage between the two characters of the same clan. This is a type of alliance that activate the Partner Quests. The only condition is reaching the level 55.





Become not only super powerful, but also fashionable! The graphics are very interesting what can be noticed in the variety of outfits available for each character.





If you get bored by walking around the map, check the daily quest that contain special tasks to complete. They will be very beneficial for your hero. Additionaly, for all the loyal players, there is a bonus for seven-day log in.





Join now the courageous heroes in this amazing browser version of Soul Calibur!