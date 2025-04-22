We bring to your attention a browser-based multiplayer strategy game with elements of the collectible card game Scrambled Galaxy. The game was developed by a small Russian studio Juvty Worlds Ltd, which is known for such projects as Wild Terra Online and MELTING WORLD ONLINE. The game interestingly combines the mechanics of real-time strategy and a collectible card game. The gameplay consists of two parts: from the system of improvements and pumping the team (deck), and the actual battles. Before the battle, we land on a planet where our enemy is in front of us opens the battlefield divided into two parts: your part and the enemy part. On each side there are fortifications and structures that can be built during the battle thanks to special maps. In order to defeat the enemy, we need to destroy all his buildings. After each successful battle we get a reward and with its help we can improve our team. We are waiting for the space adventures of the team of pirates and you will be its commander. Furrow the expanses of space, extract resources and defeat your enemies, both virtual and real. Expand and improve your fleet and crew. Become the strongest pirate in the galaxy. Do not wait and start playing now!