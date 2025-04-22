S4 League is a multiplayer shooter aimed at anime fans, in which visual effects and action-packed duels will keep you there longer!





Production, in addition to a cute graphic design that will delight a lot of players, has many game modes, thanks to which everyone will find something for themselves. In S4 League you can find, among others, the now very popular Battle Royal mode, in which everyone will face each other and the last surviving person wins. Deathmatch is also available, where two teams fight each other. An interesting option is also Touchdown, in which the main goal is to get the ball into the other team’s base. In addition to many game modes, there is also an option to individualize your character, so you can decide how to present it and gain an original look.





Join S4 League now!