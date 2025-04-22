Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

The_king
The_king
Gem70
The_king
The_king
Gem7
mara shady
mara shady
Gem20
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem223
The_king
The_king
Gem70
recibiati
recibiati
Gem12
nithishbilla051
nithishbilla051
Gem24
The_king
The_king
Gem70
The_king
The_king
Gem70
Visionary
Visionary
Gem14
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem14
The_king
The_king
Gem7
btitomor
btitomor
Gem49
Camilito Marin
Camilito Marin
Gem7
btitomor
btitomor
Gem35
Milo
Milo
Gem70
hanfred
hanfred
Gem64
noah
noah
Gem29,400
btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem504
Rain

Gem7

unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

20

0/160

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Information

Tip: Join an alliance to help leveling up. Participate in events or buy special packages to have the resources you need.


Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade is a free strategy game available to mobile phone users in which you'll be the head of the people and create your own civilization.

The game world is inhabited by 8 unique civilizations, and each of them has its own architecture, advantages and units. Direct your people wisely and let your kingdom conquer the whole world. To do this, you must create your own tactics, intelligently manage your units, and make the most of your strategic thinking. Real-time battles give great satisfaction, and in addition they look very attractive. Explore the world around you and take care of the constant development of your civilization. Prove to other players that you are the best strategist in the game!

Don't wait any longer and play Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade today!

Recent Forum Posts

how do we send them the screenshot?

15 replies

Last reply: Jan 9, 2024

Bingo blitz is easy to complete better than the other bingo game

28 replies

Last reply: Oct 22, 2023

Don't do this task

38 replies

Last reply: Aug 28, 2023

Screenshot

16 replies

Last reply: Aug 6, 2023

Rejected for no reason?

1 replies

Last reply: Aug 1, 2023

Doesn't PAY!

11 replies

Last reply: Jul 30, 2023

DON'T DO BIG REWARDS LIKE THIS!

22 replies

Last reply: Jul 2, 2023

unique ideals. It was developed by Gunfire games

2 replies

Last reply: Jan 8, 2023

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming ExperienceBloxdom.com Review 2025 - Earn Crypto with Case Battles & BananaBuxDragon Age Veilguard - Guarding the Fantasy Realm of ThedasCall of Duty Black Ops 6 - Go rogue with the newest CoDView More

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy