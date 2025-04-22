Tip: Join an alliance to help leveling up. Participate in events or buy special packages to have the resources you need.





Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade is a free strategy game available to mobile phone users in which you'll be the head of the people and create your own civilization.

The game world is inhabited by 8 unique civilizations, and each of them has its own architecture, advantages and units. Direct your people wisely and let your kingdom conquer the whole world. To do this, you must create your own tactics, intelligently manage your units, and make the most of your strategic thinking. Real-time battles give great satisfaction, and in addition they look very attractive. Explore the world around you and take care of the constant development of your civilization. Prove to other players that you are the best strategist in the game!

Don't wait any longer and play Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade today!