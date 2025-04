how we can hack this game?

amirali_gh1 help me to hack this game!!!

amirali_gh1 pls pls pls pls pls i need this hack

rudra11 first all you have to do

rudra11 its quite simple actually

amirali_gh1 yeh!





TriangleDude Dudes desperate, ****





DimitriosTheGOAT ok ik how to hack

DimitriosTheGOAT if you wanna buy the game currency on a computer, then right-click the button to buy. Don't actually buy it, right-click it. Then press inspects element.

arkensica I don't think you can because its not an offline game and you can get banned for hacking (why can't I see other peoples comment ._.)