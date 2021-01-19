Screenshot

gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Depstory
Depstory
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem323
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
starstablemagyarul
starstablemagyarul
Gem20
Leszek9028
Leszek9028
Gem137
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem2,128
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem10
Bel Santos
Bel Santos
Gem36
Vizcarra Nalah
Vizcarra Nalah
Gem8
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Gem16
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem3,080
lessard.noemie
lessard.noemie
Gem22
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem148
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem546
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem44
robertbrown347
robertbrown347
Gem44
Rain

Gem145

novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
Sign in to start chatting

42

0/160

Back to Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade forum

Screenshot

Inferno0z avatar

Inferno0z

January 19, 2021 at 01:26 PM

How are you supposed to send a screenshot of your townhall and profile name in one picture since it doesn’t display your username on the top left like most games ?
OrphanStabber avatar

OrphanStabber

January 21, 2021 at 02:33 PM

When you zoom out,you can see your level of your city and username
F2ProGamer avatar

F2ProGamer

January 21, 2021 at 05:39 PM

Yeah,just select the city hall with your username visable.
died__csgocasescom avatar

died__csgocasescom

January 21, 2021 at 07:43 PM

Thanks for answers guys!!!
threegirls10 avatar

threegirls10

January 21, 2021 at 09:27 PM

hi can someone give me 167 gems pls
BuseDuyguKfannn1 avatar

BuseDuyguKfannn1

January 22, 2021 at 01:13 AM

bende dün okadar fazla vardiki bu yorumu dün görseydim verirdim ama şunada 90 mücevherim kaldı.
BuseDuyguKfannn1 avatar

BuseDuyguKfannn1

January 22, 2021 at 03:10 AM

Malesefki yoksa gerçektende verirdim ama nereden verildiğini bilmiyorum
Thenktv2 avatar

Thenktv2

January 22, 2021 at 06:20 PM

like it

Venturagaming2005 avatar

Venturagaming2005

January 22, 2021 at 06:40 PM

OK!
I like this screenshot
Gamester9658 avatar

Gamester9658

January 27, 2021 at 10:06 PM

i can't see any screenshot
BlackFlash1 avatar

BlackFlash1

February 16, 2021 at 06:58 PM

just zoom out you will see your city uner it your name and level but you will still get rejected

Richard09fish2 avatar

Richard09fish2

June 27, 2021 at 02:49 AM

What with Screenshot ?
hayalet432154 avatar

hayalet432154

July 6, 2021 at 06:30 PM

Amogus (⓿_⓿)
kuzu_thunder avatar

kuzu_thunder

July 16, 2021 at 08:32 PM

this game is bad

putdispenserhere avatar

putdispenserhere

July 18, 2021 at 05:52 PM

ı hate this game

ShroudofDarkness avatar

ShroudofDarkness

August 6, 2023 at 02:54 PM

How about sending two screen shots of the information you need then merge them together and take another screenshot that contains all the information you need, and BINGO! Mission impossible solved.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Screenshot on Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade Forum on Gamehag