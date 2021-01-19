How are you supposed to send a screenshot of your townhall and profile name in one picture since it doesn’t display your username on the top left like most games ?
When you zoom out,you can see your level of your city and username
Yeah,just select the city hall with your username visable.
Thanks for answers guys!!!
hi can someone give me 167 gems pls
bende dün okadar fazla vardiki bu yorumu dün görseydim verirdim ama şunada 90 mücevherim kaldı.
Malesefki yoksa gerçektende verirdim ama nereden verildiğini bilmiyorum
OK!
I like this screenshot
i can't see any screenshot
just zoom out you will see your city uner it your name and level but you will still get rejected
How about sending two screen shots of the information you need then merge them together and take another screenshot that contains all the information you need, and BINGO! Mission impossible solved.