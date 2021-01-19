Screenshot

Inferno0z How are you supposed to send a screenshot of your townhall and profile name in one picture since it doesn’t display your username on the top left like most games ?

OrphanStabber When you zoom out,you can see your level of your city and username

F2ProGamer Yeah,just select the city hall with your username visable.

died__csgocasescom Thanks for answers guys!!!

threegirls10 hi can someone give me 167 gems pls

BuseDuyguKfannn1 bende dün okadar fazla vardiki bu yorumu dün görseydim verirdim ama şunada 90 mücevherim kaldı.

BuseDuyguKfannn1 Malesefki yoksa gerçektende verirdim ama nereden verildiğini bilmiyorum

Thenktv2 like it





Venturagaming2005 OK!

I like this screenshot

Gamester9658 i can't see any screenshot

BlackFlash1 just zoom out you will see your city uner it your name and level but you will still get rejected





Richard09fish2 What with Screenshot ?

kuzu_thunder this game is bad





putdispenserhere ı hate this game



