RF Online is a themed MMORPG that combines a futuristic sci-fi style with classic fantasy. The game was released in 2006 and the game required a monthly subscription, but in 2016 it completely switched to the free-to-play model. At the beginning of the game, we need to choose the side of the conflict in the form of racial groups: the Union of Bellato, the Bark of the Sacred Alliance, or the Empire of Accretion. Then one of the four available classes - Warrior, Ranger, Mystic, and Specialist, which have their male and female models, and in the settings, you can personalize your hero as much as you want.

RF has a great storyline, a huge amount of PvE content, and its PvP component will surely lure experienced warriors. From now on the game is completely free, there are no contraindications not to test it, especially if you missed the MMO games of the past decade.







