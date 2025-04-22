Realm of Warriors is a free to play, browser MMORPG game in which you'll take a trip to ancient China and take part in a ruthless fight for power between Three Kingdoms.





The shattered Empire was divided into Three Kingdoms, which are fighting for a a place on the throne. Choose one of the three available classes: a warrior, an archer or a mage and travel through huge, beautiful locations to become even stronger and be able to face enemies. Discover an exciting story inspired by real events and meet famous historical figures on your journey.





Don't wait! Let stunning graphics and atmospheric, oriental music draw you into world of Realm of Warriors!