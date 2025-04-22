RAM Pressure is a free, tactical multiplayer game in which, as a commander of one of the private military forces, you will be sent to search for space artifacts.

During the rain of meteorites, strange, previously unknown artifacts fell to our planet. It turns out that they once belonged to extraterrestrials. It looks like cosmic wars may have occurred in our galaxy, and the government, in fear of panic, is sending experienced soldiers to whom it can entrust an important task - collect all the artifacts. As the commander of one of many groups, you set out to search, but you slowly learn the truth - the government wants alien technology for itself, and thanks to it wants to take control of the world. Alone or online with friends, start your adventure and discover the secrets behind the strange artifacts that have fallen on our world.

Don't wait any longer and play RAM Pressure today!