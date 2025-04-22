Portal Quest is an RPG game available for mobile devices, in which the world is threatened by the threat of ghosts, which must be stopped by a group of heroes.





The game offers a variety of up to 25 heroes to be won. As the game progresses, both the ghosts and the heroes will become stronger. The battles will be fought in teams made up of 5 characters whose abilities will vary according to the selected hero, which is very important to be able to defeat all the enemies and reach the top.





Portal Quest offers the option to compete in the Guild War, where you can face your teammates against other heroes and conquer other guilds, or defend your own keep, also always offers an alternative where you can acquire new equipment, in order to maintain a possibility of always have a battle to win.





Don't wait more and enter to the magic world of Portal Quest !