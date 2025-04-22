OnePiece Online

One Piece Online is a game based on a popular Japanese manga of the same name. The main game character, as the manga character, is named Monkey D. Luffy, accompanied by his crazy crew which are traversing the seas in treasure hunt. An important thing is the fact, that the player can play as each of the crew members, that are different not only in personalities, but also in their combat styles! If you prefer a ranged combat or on the contrary, you want to be at the center of things, this choice should be important for you! The story begins when the whole group arrives on the Forgotten Isle with the recently met raccoon named Pat. This place begins to become dangerous when it turns out that a famous and vicious pirate is threatening the whole crew. The player has to expand the Trans Town, where settled the main characters, and carry out the quests he’s given. The combat system is extremely interesting and extended, and the characters we meet, are very well known to this Japanese comic fans. Everything makes the game very climatic, packed with humour and a colorful and valuable item worth to be played not only by the manga enthusiasts, but also by the most exigent of players, who’re waiting for a big amount of pure action!