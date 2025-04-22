OnePiece Online

Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
One Piece Online is a game based on a popular Japanese manga of the same name. The main game character, as the manga character, is named Monkey D. Luffy, accompanied by his crazy crew which are traversing the seas in treasure hunt. An important thing is the fact, that the player can play as each of the crew members, that are different not only in personalities, but also in their combat styles! If you prefer a ranged combat or on the contrary, you want to be at the center of things, this choice should be important for you! The story begins when the whole group arrives on the Forgotten Isle with the recently met raccoon named Pat. This place begins to become dangerous when it turns out that a famous and vicious pirate is threatening the whole crew. The player has to expand the Trans Town, where settled the main characters, and carry out the quests he’s given. The combat system is extremely interesting and extended, and the characters we meet, are very well known to this Japanese comic fans. Everything makes the game very climatic, packed with humour and a colorful and valuable item worth to be played not only by the manga enthusiasts, but also by the most exigent of players, who’re waiting for a big amount of pure action!

This game is amezing

25 replies

Last reply: Jul 4, 2023

One piece online

27 replies

Last reply: Apr 8, 2023

