Information

Omega Zodiac is a browser-based MMORPG based on the Japanese manga "Saint Saya" mixed with Greek and Scandinavian myths. This is the tenth game, localized by Nutaku for the Western market.  They’re specilized in anime based games like Kanpani Girls or Angelic Saga.

According to the manga, the five warriors, called the "Saints," vowed to protect the incarnations of the goddess Athena, who breasted to defend the Earth from the bloodthirsty Olympic gods.

In the game you can find three classes: a warrior is a born dragon killer, characterized by high strength and perseverance; master - a dark magician with high intelligence and speed. Deals damage to the area and the archer is the most deft class in the Guard of Light. Attacks from a distance and causes decent damage.

If you do not pay attention to a crazy plot in which there is no sense, then Omega Zodiac turns into a typical browser with auto-mailing and regular visits to dungeons, in which players kills huge numbers of monsters and take away their rare equipment. There is also arena PVP war guilds and pets  - standard for typical Asian game.


Recent Forum Posts

Do you recomend this game?

2 replies

Last reply: Mar 30, 2021

