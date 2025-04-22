We welcome You in a city full of various music - Soundcity - where you spend time as a hero who will have to overcome many dangers, at the same time earning prestige and developing character! Music Wars is a MMO game where you can show your own musical style by creating such character which can conquer the whole city and defeat the opponents of Your style. At the beginning of the game you will need to choose a musical style: Music lover, Rock, Urban, Club, after which You will be immediately thrown into the deep water! But do not worry, you will learn everything - how to improve your statistics, your apartment and objects, how to get the money and energy you need for fighting! In addition to the characteristics, your character also has abilities that are active and passive. Passive abilities work only when the level of inspiration during the battle is 100% full. But what are you waiting for? Come on, show that Your style of music is the strongest and the most popular in Soundspace!