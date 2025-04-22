Mobile Legends: Bang bang - this project will allow players to compete in the battle arena five by five in the popular MOBA genre. Choose your favorite characters and create the most powerful team, give them various instructions and complete all the missions provided by the game. You won't need to wait for advantures, you can find everything in there: battles against minions, running monsters through the jungle, the collapsing towers and much more. Show your fighting spirit to get the winner's crown.