What hero in Mobile Legends can 1 hit the enemy?

3 replies Last reply: Oct 22, 2024

Best jungle hero

10 replies Last reply: Oct 13, 2024

Who's the best EXP laner

1 replies Last reply: Aug 8, 2024

Toxic players going back from HOK

1 replies Last reply: Aug 8, 2024

Your Favorite Mobile Legends:Bang Bang charecter

11 replies Last reply: Jan 26, 2024

is there any reason to stay..?

2 replies Last reply: Jan 26, 2024

Most OP hero in the game

23 replies Last reply: Jan 3, 2024

its mobile legend still worthy to play