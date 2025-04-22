MiliGirls is a free browser fantasy game that is a mix of shooter and gacha games.





Lovely girls and huge machine guns are the perfect combinations! Go to war with your MiliGirls and fight together anytime, anywhere. Collect characters and weapons, decide what style of game you like the most, experiment, and have fun. Enjoy the charming graphics and pleasant music that will make your time during the game. Invite your friends or play with people from all over the world and prove that your army is the most powerful!





Try MiliGirls Fantasy today!