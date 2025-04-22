Emre Yeler
Metin 2 is a quite popular example of a free-to-play MMORPG game. We can choose between five different character classes: a Sura, a Shaman, a Warrior, a Ninja and a Lycan. Each of them is characterized by his own gameplay; however they’re doing very well in various combinations as a team. The Warrior, which is the epitome of great strength, will fight monsters side by side with a Sura, supporting him in the front line, the Shaman, which greatly supports his allies with his magic that’s increasing their stats, the Ninja, which is doing well as a melee fighter, but can also lure monsters to a different destination thanks to his bow and finally, the Lycan, who’s simply a great killer. The game gives us a lot of quests that are forcing us to explore the world, for it contains a variety of locations in which we may find all sorts of monsters that must be killed or from which we need to gather the necessary materials. With the increase of experience, we’re improving our character by adding points on skills and setting up our gear. The creation and joining to a guild may provide us many new friends and guild wars, which are an interesting component of the game.

Join the world of Metin 2 today!

does romania does still plays this?

12 replies

Last reply: Aug 28, 2023

Metin 2 is a good game?

5 replies

Last reply: Aug 28, 2023

Best game in 2020

26 replies

Last reply: Mar 19, 2023

This game gives me so much memories

5 replies

Last reply: Mar 12, 2023

What this game is about guys? :|

35 replies

Last reply: Feb 12, 2023

is this game mobile?

12 replies

Last reply: Feb 12, 2023

Metin 2 Guide

10 replies

Last reply: Sep 5, 2022

What game is this?

4 replies

Last reply: Nov 11, 2020

Rewards

