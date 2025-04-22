Love City 3D

Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Love City 3D welcomes you - a place of incredible opportunities, with an interesting community and plenty of fun. You start the game in the room for beginners, in which you can instantly find new friends or even the second half, with whom you can go then to a date or to a party, go to a disco club or go for a walk along the sea coast, which will definitely give you a good mood and even virtual acquaintances that can lead to real meetings and relationships. In Love City 3D, you can buy a house or rent it, and then arrange it to your preferences, but it is also important to remember about your appearance. Spoile yourself by buying the most fashionable trendy things and change your appearance in beauty salons, make yourself new hairstyles. You can also relax here in different ways: on the sea, in clubs with various halls in which you can dance or sit on soft comfortable sofas, ordering yourself a cocktail or another pleasant drink. In the game, you have plenty opportunities that can improve your mood and thanks to which you will spend your time pleasantly and usefully, finding not only virtual, but also real friends, and who knows - maybe even your true love? The game is intended for adult users.

Recent Forum Posts

Do you recommend this game?

i love city it is the best

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Love City ❤️

i love this game

DO you love the game

