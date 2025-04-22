King Stars

The masters of the universe is a browser-based MMO real-time strategy localized, as the name implies, in space. You get your own planet under control. From its resources you can use metal and fuel for power plants, although there is also an "ecological" type of energy - solar. The third resource is dietary, one of two isotopes of hydrogen. It was his and tritium that were predicted for us at the dawn of cosmonautics, as the fuel of space travel. Game developers have implemented this idea, and our earthly scientists have learned how to make only a hydrogen bomb from it. What, how and why to use prompts the assistant from the tutorial. He will tell you which buildings to build first, who to hire and which technologies to develop first. What to do in the next stages, everyone decides for himself - this is our personal style of play. Good luck in conquering the universe!