Idle Glory is a free browser RPG game developed by Esprit Games studio.

Immerse yourself in the exciting world of battles and magic, see what adventures await you and become the hero everyone needs. Create your own team and set off to fight powerful enemies, gather experience and constantly develop your skills. From now on, you don't have to worry about equipment, as each of the heroes will get their own items while you can focus on the strategy that will lead you to victory! Join forces with other players, create a guild and together become the best players on the entire server!

Wait no more and play Idle Glory today.