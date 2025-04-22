Remember that you need to enter the game through the Steam!





Are you up to a fierce competition, destruction, speed and action? All of these are available now in the post apocalyptic world of Heavy Metal Machines!

The classic gameplay mode consists of several rounds in which you have to deliver the bomb to the enemy's base in order to destroy it! Discover a variety of vehicles which are available for the player to crush the enemies as he pleases! In additions, each vehicle can be enhanced at our own discretion.





Become a driver of a destructive vehicle today! Join the rebellious and brutal world of Heavy Metal Machines and show all of them who’s in charge!