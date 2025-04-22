Guardians of Ember is a free MMORPG game with hack-and-slash mechanics in which as one of the members of a powerful brotherhood you will face the army of darkness.





Create a character by choosing one of the available races (Elf, Dwarf, Naia, Human)and one of six classes (Knight, Priest, Ranger, Engineer, Ranger or Dark Knight) and start your adventure in this fantastic world where terrifying creatures attack your lands and they want to conquer it. Kill hordes of enemies and become even more powerful, because you'll meet many bosses on your way, which can be a real challenge.





Immerse yourself in the world of Guardians of Ember today!