Grand Prix Racing Online is a game that simulates the manager of motor sports. In this game you take control and have an impact on your own team. You sign the contracts with the drivers, technical directors and with your staff. You negotiate with the sponsors and with the other managers in order to create the teams. You choose the options for your car, both for the qualification and for the race, and the strategy that will help you to become the best manager and to be named as a champion in the Elite class. If you want to check out your managerial skills – you have to try out this game!

