Fox Legends is a free MMORPG game developed by Esprit Games studio.

Create your dream character, choose from 4 types of weapons: sword, pistol, spear or umbrella and set off on a journey through the magical world. Your companion will be the Spirit who will support you in battle, develop his skills to become even stronger. Take part in PvE and PvP battles - everyone will find something for themself. Develop your character, upgrade your gear, customize your appearance and have a good time with people online!

