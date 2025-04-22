If you liked FarmVille, you’ll certainly love Farmerama, a game developed by the german Bigpoint.

As a fledgeling farmer, you have to take care of your farm by sowing, harvesting and taking care of animals. The economic factor shall help you gain more money used to make new improvements and develop the farm in order to become a true agricultural power.

Besides typical exotic and livestock animals breeding, the games permits you to interbreed different species. As if all that weren’t enough, the creators prepared to us some mini games, enhancing even more our gameplay.