Fairy Tail Hero's Journey is a browser MMORPG game, based on the popular in Japan manga and anime Fairy Tale.





The game has three classes of characters: Magic Warrior, Gunner and Mage. After selecting one of them, we immediately go to the game, where from the beginning we can meet and talk with our favorite manga characters! During the adventure, we can also recruit them to our team, thanks to which we will become even more powerful. Our team can be freely modified, so everyone can choose the most effective character setting that will lead him to victory. The game also features pets and mounts, which give us additional bonuses. In Fairy Tail Hero's Journey, you can also create your own or join other players guild, so you can perform guild daily missions that reward you with Guild Badges. These, on the other hand, can be spent in a guild shop, where we can exchange them for new, more powerful partners or stronger items.





Fairy Tail Hero's Journey is a great game for every fan of the series! Don't wait, join this awesome world now!