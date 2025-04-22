Visionary
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
unranked rank iconkirill: всем пр
unranked rank iconАня Бедойя Камачо: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
Fairy Tail Hero's Journey is a browser MMORPG game, based on the popular in Japan manga and anime Fairy Tale.


The game has three classes of characters: Magic Warrior, Gunner and Mage. After selecting one of them, we immediately go to the game, where from the beginning we can meet and talk with our favorite manga characters! During the adventure, we can also recruit them to our team, thanks to which we will become even more powerful. Our team can be freely modified, so everyone can choose the most effective character setting that will lead him to victory. The game also features pets and mounts, which give us additional bonuses. In Fairy Tail Hero's Journey, you can also create your own or join other players guild, so you can perform guild daily missions that reward you with Guild Badges. These, on the other hand, can be spent in a guild shop, where we can exchange them for new, more powerful partners or stronger items.


Fairy Tail Hero's Journey is a great game for every fan of the series! Don't wait, join this awesome world now!

Recent Forum Posts

The best anime

4 replies

Last reply: Mar 28, 2022

Fairy tail Season 3

7 replies

Last reply: Dec 27, 2021

FANS OF GAMES

4 replies

Last reply: Jan 22, 2021

game or show

3 replies

Last reply: May 12, 2020

Fairy Tail Anime

1 replies

Last reply: Apr 6, 2020

Lucy Heartfilia is The Best

2 replies

Last reply: Apr 6, 2020

Fairy Tail Hero's Journey

4 replies

Last reply: Apr 3, 2020

Love JUVIA!!

2 replies

Last reply: Jan 28, 2019

